The IGP Plans To Kill Me Today, Christmas Day - Senator Dino Melaye

The Senator representing Kogi West at the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye have alerted Nigerians on alleged plot by the Inspector General of Police to kill him today, being Christmas day.

The Senator alleged that plans have been hatched to arrest him and inject deadly poison on him, consequently, liquidating him. According to the allegation, the transfer of Kogi State Police Commissioner and other police officers is part of the plot.

In a tweet on Christmas day, monitored by The Nigerian Voice, the Senator said: "There is a plan by the IG to arrest me today and inject me to death. Men deployed already. CP kogi and others removed. Nigerians watch out".