Borno NUJ Council Felicitates With Christian Faithfuls on Christmas New Year

The Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Borno State Council , Baba Sheikh Haruna on behalf of working journalists in the state felicitate with the Christian community on this year's Christmas celebration.

A statement issued Tuesday by the State Secretary, Mohammed brahim said NUJ called on Christians to use the period to pray for sustained peace across the country and extend the virtues of kindness and sharing to the needy people in society especially IDPs.

While appealing for continued peaceful co-existence, the Union enjoined the good people of Borno to continue to support the country's armed forces to fully surmount the insurgency.

NUJ further wishest all happy Christmas and prosperous new year 2019.