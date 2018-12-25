2019: Delta CAN Chairman Warns Politicians Against Violence

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, politicians and political parties have been urged to shun any form of violence capable of jeopardizing the existing peace in Delta state.

Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Senior Apostle Sylvanus Okorote, gave the charge in his homily during the Evening of Praise at the Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols, organized by the state government at the Stephen Keshi stadium, Asaba.

The cleric charged politicians not to spill the blood of innocent Deltans as they go about their electioneering campaigns ahead of the election, “do not stain your hands with blood, you don’t need to go spiritual to get power. If you are thinking of violence, the Lord will caterport you out of Delta state before the election”, he warned.

Apostle Okorote, who turned political openly, supported the second term bid of the incumbent governor, Mr Ifeanyi Okowa, stating that the earthly covenant entered by the three senatorial districts to rotate the governorship position must be respected.

According to him, covenant entered into by men is witnessed by angels, “and so therefore, the other two senatorial districts, Delta Central and South have had their turns as governor. Let Delta north complete their turn. Anybody who wants to disrupt this covenant, God will judge you”.

On the activities of yahoo boys, the Apostle charged them to turn a new way of life saying “as we celebrate the Christmas of 2018, quit, reject the name ritual killing. The money that God gave to you is not to waste them on fornication and adultery. There is time and season, therefore, wait for your time”, he said.

He condemned ritual killings and called on politicians against political killing ahead of 2019 general elections.