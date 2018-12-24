I’m Ready To Debate With Okowa, Ogboru, AAC Guber Candidate Boosts

Ahead of the governorship debate to be organized by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta State Council, the governorship candidate under the platform of the African Action Congress (AAC), in the 2019 general elections, Comrade Frank Ufuoma Esanubi, has declared his readiness to attend and participate in the governorship debate organized by the Nigerian Union of Journalist (NUJ), Delta state Council.

Comrade Esanubi stated this in a press statement signed by the director of media and publicity of Frank Ufuoma Esanubi Campaign Organization (FUECO), Mr. Monday Ojomah, and made available to newsmen in Asaba.

While appreciating the Delta state council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists for putting together the debate, and for extending invitation to him, he noted the significance of the platform in providing an avenue for those vying for the exalted position to articulate their programmes to the people of the state.

The foremost trade union activist called on other contestants to make themselves available for the proposed debate, and allow Deltans to compare and contrast their respective programmes, and make informed decisions.

He also appealed to the organizers of the debate to extend the debate to the respective deputy governorship candidates.

According to him, “This will avail the electorate the opportunity to not only assess the governorship candidates, but also evaluate the deputy governorship candidates of the parties, and make better-informed decisions.”