South African Doctor To Build Hospital For Her Rural Folks

A South African trained medical doctor, with specialty in Radiation Oncology, is making waves across Africa and America by calling for a united medical front to work assiduously and find a cure forcancer considering the high rate of deaths caused by the terminal disease.

In her bid to step up her charity activities, Doctor Thandeka Mazibuko, founder and president of Sinomusa Nothando Non-Profit Organisation, has concluded the purchase of a parcel of land at KwaNyuswa in the KwaZulu Natal province of South Africa, for the purpose of building an ultramodern hospital that will be used to provide medical care to patients in need.

The project, when completed, will have an Oncology Unit in it and afford the rural population the opportunity to access immediate medical assistance without having to travel kilometres away from home.

The multi award winning medical doctor and first indigenous black female to get in the field of Radiation Oncology in KZN said, “We need more women empowerment, and this community of KwaNyuswa needs a hospital, yes their own hospital and if the government has not built it in forty (40) years of my life, it means I have to try all I can to do it”.

She said that she did not want to be known as the only rural girl and a humanitarian to qualify as a medical doctor and therefore vowed to groom more young medical students to gain the needed experience in order to take up the challenge and serve deprived communities in the country.

According to the former Registrar at the Department of Radiation Oncology of Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital, her desire to engage in charity ingenuities was born out of sheer love and generosity, and to thank God for saving her from abuse, suicide and failure. It is for this reason that she named her NGO ‘SINOMUSA NOTHANDO’ to wit WE HAVE LOVE AND GENEROSITY.

Giving accounts about her contributions she said, “I started work by assisting orphanages as a student doctor at Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital in Durban. As we speak now, I have constructed two clinics which cater for the medical needs of the people in the disadvantaged KwaNyuswaareas”.

She noted that the clinics have the capacity of recruiting about eight hundred (800) unemployed South African nurses if given the desired financial and logistic boost. She also appealed for more volunteer medical practitioners, both domestic and foreign, to join hands with her by offering their services in taking care of patients diagnosed with cancer, HIV AIDS and other diseases.

The outstanding medical specialist, who currently works at New York’s Montefiore Medical Center Radiation Oncologyin the United States of America, has launched an appeal to seek various supports to ensure the successful implementation of the rural hospital project.

Dr. Mazibuko mentioned that she served on rotation under Gary Schwartz, the preceding head of Sloan Katering Cancer Hospital, helping patients at Presbyterian Hospital located in the heart of Harlem on West 168, New York,Montefiore Radiation Oncology, as well as Mount Sinai Radiobiology and Radiation Oncology Department (where she is heading a study on radiotherapy in Africa).

In support of her gargantuan contributions, Phil Young, who is a music legend in New York City, has donated his venue for her fundraising concert scheduled for February 2, 2019 at Gin Fizz Harlem. The event is dubbed ‘World Cancer Day - Phil Young Experience Jazz Charity Event 2019’.

“World Cancer Day is the one singular initiative under which the entire world can unite in the fight against the global cancer epidemic. It takes place every year on 4thFebruary. It is a global event, intended to unite the world’s population in the fight against cancer. It is aimed at saving millions of people from dying from cancer through early cancer education, prevention and treatment. The world cancer day is a chance to reflect on what we can do together and take action in unity. It also serves as an occasion on which we can decide about how to make a difference in our society, empower cancer survivors andhonour those who give back to our community especially those who support cancer related programs. The origin of World Cancer Day can be traced back to the Union for International Cancer Control(UICC), in 1933. The theme for WORLD CANCER DAY 2019 is WE CAN, I CAN”, Dr. Mazibuko explained.

According to her, the lack of a functional hospital in her village has resulted in untold deaths of the poor community members as they all depended on R. K. Khan Hospital in Chatsworth; a health facility which admits an outsized number of patients from all walks of life.

Dr Thandeka Mazibuko

The Founder of Women of Magnitude Awards and SinomusaNothando Community Development is a child of a domestic worker, a woman who has wrecked the phase of illiteracy and paucity to become the only medical doctor and a role model for young girlsfrom her village of KwaNyuswa, South Africa, through hard work and meticulousness.

She has contributed immensely to the cancer industry for more than a decade both academically and through her advocacy for cancer awareness and early cancer detection.

Through the work of her organisation, SinomusaNothando Community, Dr. Mazibuko has worked extensively across Africa creating awareness about rural women empowerment and other health related issues. She believes that, with hard work, unity, focus and passion, cancer cure could be found.

Her major research interests are on CERVICAL CANCER and AIDS related malignancies.

Some of her awards include Oprah Heroine 2010, South African of The Year Finalist 2015, Regional Business Woman of The Year 2012, Standard Bank Rising Star Finalist, and Prominent Woman of Africa 2014.

“I have also won the 2018 Excellence in Health Care Award for charity work in New York. The prize was presented by Smart Health Company in Las Vegas”, she said.

On October 24, 2018, the 40 year old renowned oncologist held a remarkablecancer awareness experience at SEPHORA,Columbus Circle, Time Square, 34th Street, Manhattan,covering three stores in New York City. This was in solidarity with various breast cancer warriors or survivors during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The event, christened "Brave Beauty Community Day”, included a full day of complimentary mini services and individual consultations with SEPHORA’s top clean beauty skincare and makeup brands including Cover FX, Hourglass and Origins. Special classes for ‘Confidence Brave Beauty Class’ was also heldto deliberate on ways of finding solutions to heal and empower women affected by breast cancer. Dr. ThandekaMazibukoshared important facts that every woman should know about self-care and prevention.

Also in attendance wasthe ‘5 Under Forty’ founder, Jennifer Finkelstien, who gave vital information about the experiences of the women that her organization assists on regular basis recounting how her organization has made a tremendous difference in the lives of numerous women. ‘5 Under Forty’ is a foundation dedicated to funding medical, beauty and wellness services to women that have been diagnosed with breast cancer or have a BRCA mutation under the age of 40.

Additionally, on Mandela Day, Dr. Mazibuko hosted a dialogue with metropolitan College of New York where the Dean of Public Health at CUNY University, Ayman El-Mohandes, MBBCh, MD, MPH, was a guest speaker; the man who started public health in South Africa at Medunsa.

Donations for her Medical Mission 2019 in South Africa, Lesotho and Namibia are highly encouraged and welcomed. The aim for this trip to Africa is to organise free cancer awareness and screening activities to the rural, illiterate and destitute communities that had previously been examined by Dr. ThandekaMazibuko and SinomusaNothando Community Development

For more information about her projects and upcoming events contact Dr. ThandekaMazibuko through [email protected]

Victor Nyakey is the Media Relations Officer, SinomusaNothando Community Development, Durban South Africa - 0027784401709 - [email protected]