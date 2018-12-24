American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) Wishes Happy Holidays to All

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) extends its warm greetings to everyone celebrating the holidays of this time of the year. Merry Christmas and happy Kwanza to all who celebrate these holidays.

This is a special time of family gatherings, sharing, giving, and caring. It is an occasion where we are reminded of what is important in life- family, community and taking care of each other. We celebrate despite all of the challenges facing our nation and the world.

We live in a world and in a country rich in diversity. The diversity of holidays, cultures and religions is to be cherished and celebrated. We hope and pray that the year 2018 will mark the end of many, if not all, the tragedies in the world. We look forward to a new year of human rights, human respect, and human dignity for all.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors of AHRC, I wish everyone happy holidays," said Dr. Saleh Muslah, AHRC Board President. "We look forward another year of advocacy for human rights to all," continued Dr. Muslah.

"We wish all Christians a Merry Christmas and to all Americans a Happy Kwanza," said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. "Holidays help lift the human spirit and give us the strength to continue to struggle for a better world," concluded Hamad.