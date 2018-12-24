Subject: Military Repel Boko Haram Attack on Chiobk village

Boko Haram insurgents have again attacked Makalama, village in Gatamwarwa ward, of Chibok local government area of Borno state.

This is coming barely two months after the Boko Haram insurgents attacked Mifa, village in Chibok LGA killing the Village Head.

“They came in this night (Sunday) through the nearby deserted Gogumdi village,” a Chibok resident told TheCable.

“They started shooting and people have been running to the bushes. Our troops here at 117 task force battalion are getting set to move in now,” he added.

Makalama is located about 21 kilometres away from Chibok town.

“Most of the villagers are farmers who are in the harvest period. The insurgents came in and started shooting and when villagers ran inside the bush, they started looting their stores,” another Chibok resident told TheCable.

Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, the DAPR, Nigerian headquarters told newsmen Sunday that troops have repelled the attack as they have already responded to the attack.

He said: “Yes, there was reported presence of suspected armed men in a village called Makalama, about 23 km from Chibok in which troops have responded. However, I will investigate further.”

The Army Spokesman added that the military is intensifying its effort in fighting the boko Haram insurgents.