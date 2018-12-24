OAU VC mourns students killed by Armed robbers in hostel

The Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, (OAU) Ile-Ife, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede has expressed grieve over the killing of a 300-Level students of student of the Department of Accounting, Abiodun Babalola by some armed robbers

The armed robbers were said to have attacked Adam and Eve out-of-campus students residential hostel at Parakin-Ede road in Ile-Ife where they dispossessed the students of their phones and money.

The Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju said the VC condemned the killing of the student and that he condoled with the parents and family members of the late student.

The VC said "people should place the fear of God far and above worldly materials, wondering what sort of earthly possession would make a man to attack, maim and kill his fellow man."

Olarewaju said "On behalf of the Council, Senate, Staff, Students and the entire University Community, we prayed that the Lord would grant eternal rest to the late Abiodun Babalola and give the parents and family members the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss".