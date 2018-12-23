Buhari will hand over to south-west in 2023 – Osinbajo

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday assured the South-West that President Muhammadu Buhari would hand over government to a South-westerner, if the region supports him for next year’s elections.

Osinbajo, who engaged in house to house campaign in Oyo and held a 45-minute closed door meeting with the Alaafin, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, said, “2019 presidential election matters to the Yoruba people of the Southwest because the region has a larger interest in 2023”.

The VP, who earlier in Ibadan, the state capital, inaugurated Shared Facilities for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Ibadan, financed by the Bank of Industry, declared that the project which is the maiden edition is a Federal Government initiative in collaboration with the Oyo State Government.

However, last week, the Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, while hosting members of the Orlu Zone Congress of Journalists (OZCOJ) in his office, described himself as the rallying point for all Ndigbo and the only one who can bridge unity, understanding and togetherness for Ndigbo in order to realize Igbo presidency in 2023.

The governor, who is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) explained that campaigns of calumny against him was because his detractors have realised that he is the most eligible and most detribalised Igbo man accepted by other tribes and nationalities in Nigeria.