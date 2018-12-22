My Pen, Oh My Pen.

By Remi Oyeyemi

My pen, oh my pen

Small, slim and skinny

My pen, oh my pen

Fragile, feeble and fray.

In the grasp of my palm

Potent, puissant and prowling

Strong, stout and steaming

My pen, oh my pen.

In the furrows of my fingers

Commanding and compelling

Indomitable and remarkable

Dynamic and dandy.

Voiceless but audible

Innocuous but ubiquitous

Prosaic but pleasing

Intangible but palpable.

My pen, oh my pen

More effective than the arrow

In the hands of the powerful

My pen, oh my pen.

To the tyrant, a terror

To the despot, a dread

To the fascist, a phantasm

My pen, oh my pen.

To the sacrilegious, a succubus

To the hypocrites, a hellion

To the liars, a laceration

To the duplicitous, a discomfort.

To the corrupt, a corrosion

To the kleptomaniac, a cancer

To the suborned, a scourge

My pen, oh my pen.

My pen, my dear pen

The punisher and pulverizer

Of reprobates and renegades

Of merchants of misery.

The castigator and chastiser

Of the apologists of anguish

Of the sentries of sorrow

My pen, my dear pen.

"Mightier than the sword"

So they say about you

Contend, some even do

Than the gun, you're sharper.

Without let, become, you have

A tool of liberation

A gizmo of liberty

A peon of freedom.

A balm for the banished

A hope for the hopeless

A voice of the voiceless

My pen, oh my dear pen.

Yes my pen, my dear pen

The ink that flows forth

From your tiny tooth

Unshackles the manacles.

The version of your mission

Is fashioned by your vision

With the passion of conviction

My pen, oh my pen.

©Remi Oyeyemi.



