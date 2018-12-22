Re: Support Groups Threaten To Dump Atiku:

Ambassador Enobong(National Coordinator of Atikudom 2019); Mr Godwin Enemona (National Coordinator of Democracy Development Network); Alhaji GamboJagindi (National Coordinator of Atiku Global Support Group (AGSG); and Princess Kemi. DIS-ASSOCIATE THEMSELVES.

Our attention has been drawn to an article written by some disgruntled and misguided persons published by some online and mainstream media outfits, alleging that we are threatening to dump the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), and its Presidential candidate , Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

While it would have been normal for us to ignore this attention-seeking individuals peddling falsehoods and bare-faced lies; but for the record and to keep the teeming millions of supporters of His Excellency Atiku Abubakar from being fed with the wrong information, hence, the need for this rejoinder to completely dis-associate ourselves from the alleged write up.

In the said write up, it was alleged that no fewer than 469 Atiku Support Groups have accused the Atiku Presidential Campaign Office (APCO) of neglect and threatened they would withdraw their support.

It was said that the convener of the group one Mr Amb. EnobongIyang, popularly known as Don P, and others, threatened to withdraw their support for Atiku if urgent steps were not taken to address their grievances.

It was alleged that the group had specifically accused the leadership of APCO of lackadaisical attitude and neglecting the efforts of the support groups despite all the resources they have spent and efforts made in promoting Atiku to the electorates in the last one year. It was further alleged that the groups regretted that in spite of their efforts, no recognition has been accorded to them, hence the need to dump Atiku Abubakar and the PDP.

Based on the fore-going and to set the records straight, we wish to state categorically that this entire write up is a pure figment of the writer's imagination. To the best of our knowledge, all the names that were allegedly added to the disgruntled groups were never part of any of these meetings, or any covert idea to withdraw support from the PDP and its Presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

We therefore wish to reiterate and state strongly that we, and all our support groups, remain ardent supporters of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; as we have never been part of any meeting where "dumping of Atiku" was deliberated or discussed. To this effect, we call on all supporters of Atiku to disregard this purported write up and focus more on the task of voting Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in as the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the 2019 general election. With united efforts, Let’s Get Nigeria Working Again

Signed:

Ambassador Enobong (National Coordinator of Atikudom 2019);

Mr Godwin Enemona (National Coordinator of Democracy Development Network)

Alhaji GamboJagindi (National Coordinator of Atiku Global Support Group (AGSG)

Princess Kemi