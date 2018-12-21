Arrest Of The Most Dreaded Boko Haram Terrorist Leader And Seven Others

Arrested Leader Responsible For The Nyanya And Kuje Bombings In Abuja and Numerous Killings Of Nigerians

• Umar Abdulmalik and his gang were also responsible for the attack and jail break at Medium Security Prison, Minna, Niger State, on 3rd June, 2018 where more than hundred (100) prisoners serving jail terms for capital offences and other crimes escaped from lawful custody. Two (2) Boko Haram members under Umar Abdulmalik in the Medium Security Prison, Minna, Niger State, were rescued by him during the jail break.

SUSPECTS

i. Umar Abdulmalik 39Yrs native of Idoji village Okene, Kogi State (one of the most wanted Boko Haram terrorists leader and an explosive expert for the insurgence group) masterminded the Nyanya and Kuje bombings in Abuja in 2015, killings of seven (7) Police Officer in Galadimawa roundabout on 2ND July, 2018 and the killings of two (2) other Police Officers around Abaji in June, 2018 and one (1) Police Officer in Lugbe, Abuja on 4th November, 2018.

ii. Abubakar Bello Sidi 29yrs native of Obehira village, Okene, Kogi State

iii. Yusuf Abdulazeez 31yrs a.k.a Fine Boy, native of Enyinare village, Okene, Kogi State.

iv. Suleman Zakariya 24yrs a.k.a cause trouble, native of Idah, Kogi State

v. Lukman Abdulmalik 25yrs, a.k.a Lampard, native of Idoji village, Okene, Kogi State

vi. Haruna Lamidi 25yrs native of Ihima village, Okehi, Kogi State

vii. Abdullahi Mammanjimoh 30yrs native of idogido village, Okene, Kogi State

viii. Mustapha Adenoyi 34yrs, native of Ihima village, Okehi, Kogi State

EXHIBITS

i. Four (4) Police AK47 Rifles (carted away after killing the Policemen)

ii. Six (6) Magazines

iii. Two Hundred and Seventy (270) rounds of AK47 Ammunition

iv. Two (2) Police walking talking Radio (carted away after killing the Policemen)

Umar Abdulmalik

Umar Abdulmalik (one of the most wanted Boko Haram terrorists, a leader of the Boko haram cell in Kogi State, and an explosive expert for the insurgence group) who masterminded the Nyanya and Kuje bombings in Abuja in 2015, killings of seven (7) Police Officer in Galadimawa roundabout on 2nd July, 2018 and the killings of two (2) other Police Officers around Abaji in June, 2018 and one (1) Police Officer in Lugbe, Abuja on 4th November, 2018 was arrested yesterday, 20th December, 2018 by the IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT) led by DCP Abba Kyari in a location at Ibafo, Lagos while receiving treatment from the bullet wound he sustained on 26th November, 2018 at Bassa village, off Airport road, Abuja during exchange of gun fire with the operatives of the Intelligence Response Team when seven(7) of his gang members were Subsequently arrested within Abuja, Niger and Kogi States.

2. Umar Abdulmalik and his gang confessed to be the mastermind and responsible for the Nyanya and Kuje bombings in Abuja in 2015, killings of seven (7) Police Officer in Galadimawa roundabout on 2nd July, 2018 and the killings of two (2) other Police Officers around Abaji in June, 2018 and one (1) Police Officer in Lugbe, Abuja on 4th November, 2018. The exhibits, Four (4) Police AK47 Rifles (carted away after killing the Policemen), Six (6) Magazines, Two Hundred and Seventy (270) rounds of AK47 Ammunition and Two (2) Police walking talking Radio (carted away after killing the Policemen) were recovered from them. Umar Abdulmalik confessed to be leader of Boko Haram Cell in Kogi State and was responsible for many terrorist attacks across the North East, Niger State and the FCT, including the Nyanya and Kuje bombings in 2015. The Five (5) suspects now in Prison custody earlier arrested in connection with Nyanya and kuje bombings confessed that Umar Abdulmalik was the mastermind of Nyanya and Kuje bombings in 2015 and he was responsible for the manufacturing and use of the Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) in the Nyanya and Kuje bombings. The suspects further admitted that Umar Abdulmalik is the owner of the Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) factory discovered by the Police in Gaulaka village, near Suleja, Niger State in 2015.

3. The Boko Haram terrorist gang during interrogation and investigation also confessed to several bank robberies in Edo and Ondo States, and other kidnappings, armed robberies and killings in different locations in Kogi and other contiguous States.

4. Umar Abdulmalik and his gang were also responsible for the attack and jail break in Medium Security Prison, Minna, Niger State, on 3rd June, 2018 where more than hundred (100) prisoners serving jail terms for capital offences and other crimes escaped from lawful custody. Two (2) Boko Haram members under the control of Umar Abdulmalik in the Medium Security Prison, Minna, Niger State, were rescued by him during the jail break.

5. Investigation is being intensified to arrest other members of the Boko Haram cell under the control of Umar Abdulmalik and other suspects connected to the crimes the gang have committed. All the suspects confessed to the crime and admitted to their various criminal roles they played in the commission of the crimes. They will all be arraigned in Court on completion of investigation.

Ag. DCP JIMOH MOSHOOD

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FORCE HEADQUARTERS

ABUJA