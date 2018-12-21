Yuletide: NSCDC Deploys 800 Officers in Yobe

The Yobe State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed about 800 of its men across the state to provide security during the Christmas celebration.

The state Commandant, Mr Ayinla Olowo, made the disclosed this Friday in Damaturu.

“The 800 personnel deployed across the 17 local government areas of the state include plain-clothes and uniform men to ensure peaceful Christmas celebration.

“Even though we are enjoying relative peace in the state, that doesn’t mean we shall sleep with our two eyes closed. We should always be at alert,” Olowo said.

He added that very soon the command would start a refresher course to enhance its personnel’s skills and capabilities as part of the preparation for the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

‘Armed bandits killed 5 persons in Zamfara’

“Other sister security agencies thus, Department of State Security Service (DSS), Police and Nigeria Prison Service will be engaged as resource persons for the refresher course.

“The DSS will lecture us on intelligence gathering and information management while the police will put us through beat duties and beat management.

“This is for the sake of optimum synergy between the security agencies,” Olowo said.

The Cimmandant also urged people to go about their normal businesses as all the necessary security mechanisms were adequately in place.

He further called on all Christian faithfuls and Nigerians to use the period of Christmas to pray for the growth and development of the nation.

Olowo also appreciated the support of the state government to the command.