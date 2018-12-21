Stop Seeking Material Pleasure, Dame Okowa Tells Christians

Wife of the Delta State governor, Dame Edith Okowa, has charged Christians to devote their time to seek God's presence and get closer to Him instead of seeking materials things at the festive period.

The governor’s wife and founder, 05 Initiative, a pet project of Dame Okowa, stated this Wednesday at the Christmas party organized for children drawn from the 25 local government areas of the state in Government House, Asaba.

She advised parents to teach their children on the importance of the day, calling on them to make judicious use of the time rather than going after material things and activities which do not glorify God.

According to her, the season is beyond buying shoes, eating food; rather it should be a time to be closer to God. He told the children that Jesus is coming again and as such they should not be carried away with the beautiful things of this life.

“Jesus first coming was as a child but his second coming will be as a judge to judge the evils and wickedness of humanity.

“Any person that does not know Jesus should change now and know Christ. Women and parents should lead their children to Christ and keep them in the knowledge of God. Whether we believe it or not Jesus is coming again. Death does not go by age or colour. Let us get prepared for the coming of Christ”.