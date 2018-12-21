Ebonyi Govt. changes Economic Empowerment Ministry to Human CapitalDevelopment and Monitoring

The Ebonyi State government has changed its Ministry of economic empowerment and job creation to the Ministry of human capital development and monitoring.

The Commissioner of Economic Empowerment who is still in charge of the new Ministry said that the change was ratified by the state Executive

Council (EXCO).

“The new ministry’s mandate is to implement and supervise activities that would enhance the living standard of the people.

“This would involve improving the per-capital income of individuals, developing the human person in terms of intellect, human capacity-development, training and re-training of personnel, among others.

He noted that the state government is reinventing an economic agenda that will not only increase the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) but also raise the capital income of the individuals.

“The state governor has identified Human Development Index (HDI) as the appropriate tool to gauge economic development and determine the economic development profile of the state.

“The Ebonyi State government desires to prioritise and institute a robust monitoring and evaluation framework, to assess implementation of the interventions and the impact of the index,” he said.

He noted that the ministry would synergize with entrepreneurship and human capital development institutions and evolve private partnership in our activities with appropriate collaboration with Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA’s).

“We would also harness the intervention and opportunities created by donor agencies and development partners in its bid to enhance human capital development.

“We would introduce ‘catch-them-young’ programmes, re-invent incentive-based programmes to encourage productivity and introduce technology-driven information gathering processes,” he said.

He noted that Nigeria is challenged with serious issues such a sinsecurity, under-development among others, stressing the ministry would put Ebonyi people in the position of ruling their worlds.

“Several African countries have recorded economic growth which unfortunately has not reflected on the human development or the peoples’ living standard of the people.