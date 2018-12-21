FG Faults Amnesty International Report On Killings in Nigeria

Federal Government has said that Amnesty International was wrong to have concluded in its report that the government had done nothing to stem killings in the country.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, at a media briefing on Thursday in Abuja, said the report by the body “is largely outdated’’.

He said contrary to the claim of ineptitude by the Amnesty International, the Federal Government arrested 947 suspected terrorists, prosecuting 841, while 68 of them had been convicted.

The minister said that in Taraba State, 49 were arrested and 42 being prosecuted; while in Plateau State, 43 were arrested and 31 were prosecuted as break down of the killings.

Lai Added that in Benue State, 120 were arrested, 81 prosecuted and 68 convicted, while in Niger State, 47 were arrested and 40 are being prosecuted.

Mohammed also disclosed that in Zamfara State, 172 were arrested and 162 are being prosecuted, while in Nasarawa State, 43 were arrested and 40 are being prosecuted

He however noted 38 suspected terrorists were arrested in Adamawa State and 34 are being prosecuted while in Yobe State, 42 were arrested and 38 are being prosecuted.

Mohammed alao said that in Borno State, 40 were arrested and 36 are being prosecuted, while in Katsina State, 49 were arrested and 46 are being prosecuted

The minister said that in Kogi state, 23 were arrested and 20 are being prosecuted, while the Operation Absolute Sanity in North-East and North-Central arrested 158 suspected terrorists and 150 are being prosecuted.

He further revealed that the Inspector-General of Police’s Intelligence Response Team had arrested 123 and is prosecuting 121 suspected terrorists.

“You can now see that the alleged government inaction is not true. I think Amnesty International should update its report to reflect the present reality, which is that the killings from the herders-Farmers clashes have reduced.

“This is because of the concerted efforts by the federal government and that perpetrators of the killings are being brought to justice,’’ Lai said

The minister said however that the achievements did not happen by accident, but by concerted and determined efforts by the Buhari Administration.

He also responded to a report and video clip by the New York Times alleging indiscriminate killing of Shiite protesters in Abuja

“I have read the report and watched the video. First, let me say that as an Administration that believes in the sanctity of human life and the rule of law, the Nigerian Government does not and will never condone extrajudicial killings or the willful violation of the rights of its citizens,’’ Mohammed said.

He added that federal government will study the report and the video with a view to determining their authenticity and take necessary actions.

The minister maintained that on the whole, there was a seemingly choreographed campaign to demoralise the military, noting that, such move was dangerous, considering the sacrifice, gallantry and patriotism of the military.

Mohammed further warned against doing anything that would kill the morale of the military thus hampering the fight against terror.