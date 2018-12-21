Jubiliation As The Most Dreaded Boko Haram Leader, Bank Robber/Assassin and Explosive Expert Is Arrested In Lagos

the Mastermind of the Kuje and Nya nya Bombings Of 2015

There are jubiliations and celebrations as Umar Abdulmalik, the Most Deadly and Most wanted Boko Haram leader/Bank robber/assassin and explosive expert was arrested in Lagos. The Mastermind of the Kuje and Nya nya Bombings Of 2015 has finally been outsmarted by the most efficient and effective crime bursting team, The Inspector General Intelligence Response Team (IRT). The crack team led by DCP Abba Kyria have been on the trail of the dreaded terrorist for years.

He led the gang that murdered 7 police officers at Galadimawa Roundabout in Abuja, cordinated the killings of Lugbe police Officers, Gwagwalada area police officers, all in Abuja. Umar Abdulmalik is the overall commander of Edo and Ondo state multiple bank robberies and several Killings in Okene axis of Kogi. He was the grand commander of the attack and rescue operations of the prison in Niger state early this year where he lost one of his eyes during the operation which led to the escape of over 100 prisoners.

The most wanted suspect was arrested by IRT Special team in Lagos after he escaped with bullet wounds from Abuja 3 weeks ago when IRT team arrested 4 of his gangmembers and recovered 4 AK47 Rifles and hundreds of ammunitions. His arrest was described by a member of the IRT to The Nigerian Voice: "today is the happiest day of my life because of the success of this operation.." There is massive celebration in the Nigeria security world because a security nightmare has been laid to rest. Umar Abdulmalik is known to be responsible for hundreds of deaths of innocent Nigerians, including police officers. Congratulations to the Nigeria Police force. Congratulations to IGP Ibrahim Idris Congratulaions to DCP Abba Kyria led Intelligence Response Team (IRT).