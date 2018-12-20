Ogoni Youth Leaders Warn Robo Michael, Biira, Others Against CausingCrises in Ogoniland

Youth leaders from communities in Bori Khana local government area have warned Robo Michael Limited, Mr. Prince Biira, Bari-ala Kpalap and their collaborators against causing trouble in Ogoniland.

The youth leaders who were responding to news reports of a Robo Michael Limited induced elections in Bori tomorrow called by Mr. Prince Biira said they were not ready to tolerate trouble makers led by Mr. Prince Biira,

Spokespersons for the groups Comr. Dum B. Doole and Comr. S.K Bagha representing Bori communities said "We witnessed the MOSOP elections yesterday, the Police was there at the MOSOP office in Boro to monitor the elections. What Mr Biira and Kpalap wants to do is to cause trouble in Bori and we will not accept that."

The spokespersons for the youths advised Mr. Biira to take Robo Michael and all the trouble they plan to Kaani his hometown and leave the Bori communities alone.

The youths also called on the Nigeria Police not to be partisan in keeping the peace in Bori. "We want the Police to chase away Biira and his trouble makers and not allow them cause crises in our home and if they fail to do so, we will ensure that Biira does not cause any trouble in Bori, Biira should take his trouble and Robo Michael to Kaani,, his home town" they said.