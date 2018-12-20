Robo Michael will Never Drill Oil in Ogoni - MOSOP

Newly elected president of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP), Fegalo Nsuke has said that Robo Michael Limited will not be allowed in Ogoniland for the purpose of oil production.

Nsuke made this known yesterday in Yeghe, Gokana local government area, when he received a delegation from Eleme led by the newly elected Deputy President of MOSOP, Comrade Bartholomew Oluji.

Nsuke said, MOSOP will remain focused and cannot be distracted by the relationship between Robo Michael and Prince Biira who claims to be heading an electoral committee noting that Robo Michael may sponsor a thousand Prince Biira and may even go ahead to set up electoral committees with their friends and family members but Ogoni

oil will never be available for Robo Michael Limited.

Nsuke further said Ogoni has moved on and desperate people like Prince Biira and Robo Michael whose personal interests will becloud their conscience and drive them against the collective will of the Ogoni People will never find

a place in Ogoni as the people will continue to stand on the side of truth to ensure that the sacrifices of our fallen heroes do not go in vain and the rights of the Ogoni people are fully protected.