Imo Deputy Governor Congratulates Nlemigbo Led Apc Caretaker Committee

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere has congratulated the newly inaugurated Marcellinus Nlemigbo led Caretaker Committee, describing them as those with the requisite capacity to Imo All Progressives Congress to victory, come 2019 general election.

The number two citizen of the State, on behalf of the members of Imo APC, also commended the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomole for his commitment towards strategically repositioning the party and resolving to root out unpatriotic elements whose interests are in sharp contrast with that of the party.

“On behalf of the members of All Progressives Congress, Imo State, Prince Madumere also heartily felicitates our indefatigable National Chairman, His Excellency, Comrade Adams Oshiomole for his commitment towards exorcising the party of unpatriotic elements”, he enthused.

Prince Madumere gave assurance of the party’s readiness to work assiduously to ensure that all candidates of the party are delivered in all the electoral contests; from House of Assembly, the Governorship election, the National Assembly and to the President, describing members of committee as highly experienced in party administration with patriotic zeal to deliver conveniently at the polls.

He anchored his reason on the efforts of President Mohammadu Buhari who is passionate to improve the living standard of Nigerians and Imolites in particular. He added that President Buhari has embarked on many transforming policy thrust and implementation in the area of infrastructure, agriculture and aviation, promising to lead the crusade to tell Ndi Imo the efforts of President Buhari in the State and the South east at large.

He therefore called on the good people of Imo State to support APC, saying that it is the only party that has shown resilience, patriotism even to the extent of weeding itself of unpatriotic elements and is willing as well to go all the way to ensure that our Nigeria of collective dream realized.

Uche Onwuchekwa is the Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Media