Okowa Dole Out N312 Million Financial Assistance To 1, 720 Students

No fewer than 1, 720 students of Delta State origin studying in various higher institutions of learning have received the sum of N312 million financial backing from the state government.

The state governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, Tuesday during the flag-off of the programme by the state Bursary and Scholarship Board hinted that the financial assistance was part of his administration’s commitment to promoting excellence and uplifting the standard of education.

Represented by the state commissioner for Higher Education, Engr Jude Sinebe, disclosed that the state government few weeks ago approved and released N312 million to cater for over 14, 000 students of the state origin in various higher institutions of learning who applied for the 2017/2018 Students Special Assistance Scheme.

According to the governor, “It is pertinent to say that the bursary is for all Deltans in higher institutions of learning who made a minimum requirement of 2.2 cumulative point grades while the scholarship is for those who have distinguished themselves in their fields of study. Regular scholarship award is a genuine effort by my administration to engender competition for excellence among Delta State students with a view to uplifting standard of education”.

The governor disclosed that a total of 82, 901 Deltans in higher institutions of learning within and outside Nigeria had benefitted from the various schemes operated by his administration since May 2015.

The amount ranges from N300, 000, N200, 000, N100, 000, N50, 000, N30, 000 and N20, 000 respectively.

The beneficiaries included over 600 children of deceased civil servants, 55 physically challenged persons, 50 PhD graduate students, 22 foreign first class holders and 979 Deltans in the Nigerian Law Schools.

Chairman, Delta State Bursary and Scholarship Board, Mr Sam Nwa-Igumbor, urged the beneficiaries to be prudent and reciprocate the state government’s gesture by being good ambassadors of the state in their various institutions.

Mr Nwa- Igumbor, gave an assurance that the Board would continue to be diligent in the administration of the various schemes to prevent fraudulent practices.

According to him, the measures put in place by the Board had reduced the number of beneficiaries from 32, 000 in 2014/2015 session to 14, 171 beneficiaries in 2017/2018 session.