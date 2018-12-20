Ogoniland: MOSOP Elects New Leadership
The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) yesterday, December 19 2018 conducted elections into national executive positions.. The elections conducted at the MOSOP Secretariat Bori, Ogoniland had the following persons elected
Mr. Fegalo Nsuke - President
Mr. Oluji Bartholomew Okolah - Deputy President
Deacon Monday Neeka Ziinu- General Secretary
Mr. Alex Aori - Assistant Secretary
Mr. Barinordum Ke-eeh - Financial Secretary
Barr. Benjamin Nnana Okandu Jiji - Legal Adviser
Signed
Chief Emmanuel Nkala
Chairman, 2018 Electoral Committee