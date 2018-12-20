Ogoniland: MOSOP Elects New Leadership

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) yesterday, December 19 2018 conducted elections into national executive positions.. The elections conducted at the MOSOP Secretariat Bori, Ogoniland had the following persons elected

Mr. Fegalo Nsuke - President

Mr. Oluji Bartholomew Okolah - Deputy President

Deacon Monday Neeka Ziinu- General Secretary

Mr. Alex Aori - Assistant Secretary

Mr. Barinordum Ke-eeh - Financial Secretary

Barr. Benjamin Nnana Okandu Jiji - Legal Adviser

Signed

Chief Emmanuel Nkala

Chairman, 2018 Electoral Committee