Responsible Journalism: Okowa's Spokesman Aniagwu Bags Civil Society Award

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Mr Charles Aniagwu has been conferred with the Delta State Civil Society Award as Senior Advocate of Responsible Journalism.

This was contained in a statement by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Civic Engagement and Civil Society, Comrade Rex Anighoro to mark the 3rd Delta State Civil Society Day and Awards 2018 in Asaba.

According to Anighoro, “Mr Aniagwu is a Senior Advocate of Responsible Journalism, the chief promoter of credible news reporting and responsible journalism for the advancement of good governance”.

“A fiery activist against the use of fake news, hate speeches and blackmail in Governance. Charles Aniagwu does not believe that the Press must be induced or unduely patronized nor bought over in order to have kind and favourable reportage of Government policies and programs”.

“He is the Journalist of journalists and an advocate of Press Freedom. Harmless like a dove but bold like a Lion. He is man of self-esteem and an astute media entrepreneur”.

Aniagwu in a remark commended the Civil Society group for the honour and recognition noting that he would continue to be guided by the ethics of the journalism profession in carrying out his duties.