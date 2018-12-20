Two Togolese attempt to obtain Nigerian international passport in Osun

NIS to arraign two Togolese arrested for attempting to obtain Nigerian international passport in Osun

The Comptroller of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Osun State Command, Mr Adebowale Idowu has said that the two Togolese, Ametchonwoun Alexandre Adodo and Awoudya Yao Francis who attempted to obtain Nigerian international passport to travel to Kenya would soon be arraigned in Court and prosecuted accordingly.

Mr Adebowale Idowu said the suspects who used fake local government identification from Badagry in Lagos State were caught when they visited the immigration command in Osogbo for capturing.

He said one Saidi Ajibila who was facilitating the process of getting the passport for the Togolese and assisted them to get the falsified local government identification was also arrested by NIS.

In a chat with The Nigerian Voice, the suspects confirmed that they came to Nigeria without documents and that they were introduced to Ajibola to get international passport for them to move to Kenya to seek job.

Ametchonwoun Alexandre Adodo and Awoudya Yao Francis applied for the Nigerian passport as Adebayo Alexandre and Adebayo Francis. They paid N65,000 to Ajibola for their passport.

Meanwhile, Ajibola said he was not aware that the applicants are Togolese and that he got local government identification for them just to use his influence to assist them.

The NIS Comptroller said the Immigration Act forbids non-Nigerian from obtaining the Nigerian passport and that whoever that aided the procurement of Nigerian passport for non-Nigerian also committed offence punishable under the law of the land.