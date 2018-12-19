Unidentified Woman Raped and Killed By 2 Men In A Hotel In Onitsha

An unidentified 35-year old woman has been allegedly raped and murdered by two men in a hotel in Onitsha, Anambra State.

The suspects, Okoronji Emeka, 24, and Umezinwa, 24, were said to have lured the deceased to the hotel where the acts were committed.

But staff of the hotel in a bid to protect the integrity of their hotel, allegedly removed the body from the hotel and dumped it at a roundabout in the city.

Police Public Relations Officer, Anambra command, Haruna Mohammed, said the body of the deceased was later found at a roundabout in the commercial city.

Mohammed said five persons have been arrested in connection with the incident.

He said, “Following intelligence report, Police detectives attached to Central Police Station Onitsha arrested Okoronji Emeka ‘m’ aged 24 years of No 16 Park Lane blood and Umezinwa Val ‘m’ aged 24 years of No 110 Agulu Avenue Nkpor Agu respectively.

“Suspects had on the 5/12/2018 lured one Gold Gift ‘F’ aged 35 years into a hotel and killed her after having unlawful carnal knowledge with the victim.

“Meanwhile, preliminary investigation further revealed that the victim was later taken by the hotel staff and dumped at BSMG roundabout Onitsha without informing the Police.

“Consequently, three of the hotel staff, including the manager, one Mr Ekene Gabriel ‘m’ aged 30 years of Onitsha, the Bar man one Tom Bishop Emmanuel ‘m’ aged 25 years and the gate man one Arume Ifeanyi Godwin ‘m’ aged 27 years were also arrested.”

He said the case was being investigated after which suspects would be charged to court for prosecution.