Nigeria needs more investments in IT to improve its technology readiness rankings

…Sultan of Sokoto Abubakar Sa’ad, Emir of Keffi, CEO General Electric Nigeria Lazarus Angbazo deliver IT laboratory to Nasarawa State University

According to the World Economic Forum’s 2016 Global Information Technology Report, Nigeria is ranked at the bottom, 119 out of 139 countries in the area of technology readiness.

For the country to move up in the rankings it would need significant investment in ensuring that the young people of Nigeria are equipped with critical technology skills and knowledge of the fast changing technology landscape around the world.

In order to advance this objective, General Electric Nigeria in partnership with GE Volunteers presented an Information Technology laboratory to the public administration department of the Nasarawa state university as part of the first phase of a proposed partnership with the University under the companies IT4Charity corporate social responsibility initiative. The IT lab is equipped with 40 high powered laptop computers and projector among others.

“Our corporate philosophy is about localization, digitization and partnerships as a means for building a sustainable future. This donation to Nasarawa state University ticks those three boxes. The times are changing rapidly than it has ever been and we must be prepared for it, said GE Nigeria CEO, Lazarus Angbazo.

“We believe that partnership with a prestigious institution as yours especially the public sector program takes us a step closer to readying the next generation of Nigerian policy leaders by empowering them with the requisite skill to navigate the fourth industrial revolution.”

He said that General Electric’s investment will ultimately contribute towards improving Nigeria’s technology readiness from its present status.

Others present at the event include His Eminence the Sultan of Sokoto, Sultan Abubakar Sa’ad and the Emir of Keffi and Chancellor of the University, Shehu Chindo Yamusa who lauded the project.