Death Of Alex Badeh, Sad And Unfortunate – President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the killing of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh (rtd) as “very sad and unfortunate.”

The President commiserates with the family of the late four-star general, his friends and professional colleagues in the military, and the people and government of Adamawa State.

Noting that the late Badeh, who was also a former Chief of Air Staff, attained professional fulfilment in his over three decades military career, President Buhari regrets that he fell victim to incidence of violent and fatal attacks on the nation’s highways.

He directs security agencies to find the killers of the 15th Chief of Defence Staff and bring them to face the full force of the law, while ensuring greater security and safety for all users of the country’s roads.

The President prays that God Almighty comforts all those who mourn Air Chief Marshal Badeh and grant his soul peaceful rest.

FEMI ADESINA

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

December 19, 2018