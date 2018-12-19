TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

3 hours ago | General News

President Buhari Presents 2019 budget proposal at NASS

By The Nigerian Voice

President Muhammadu Buhari has presented the 2019 budget proposal to a joint session of the National Assembly, NASS.

Buhari was accompanied to the National Assembly by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and members of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, on Wednesday.

Loud ovation and encomiums heralded Buhari’s arrival to the joint session with shouts of “Sai Baba’’ as he waved to the crowd.

Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara jointly presided over the joint session, with Saraki introducing the ceremony.


"Don't waste your time on somebody that is not ready waste his time on you"
By: shodipo david

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists