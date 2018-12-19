President Buhari Presents 2019 budget proposal at NASS

President Muhammadu Buhari has presented the 2019 budget proposal to a joint session of the National Assembly, NASS.

Buhari was accompanied to the National Assembly by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and members of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, on Wednesday.

Loud ovation and encomiums heralded Buhari’s arrival to the joint session with shouts of “Sai Baba’’ as he waved to the crowd.

Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara jointly presided over the joint session, with Saraki introducing the ceremony.