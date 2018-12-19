Human right activist condemns Revocation Of Orji Kalu’s Bail

The national coordinator, Human Right Writers Association Of Nigeria (HURIWA), Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko on Tuesday condemned the federal high court decision to revoke bail of the former governor of Abia state, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu.

Onwubiko who spoke in an interview with the media in Abuja said the court should have considered the Nigerian constitution as he was unwell and went for surgery in Germany.

According to him, “The last hearing that took place in federal high court, the judge has revoked the bail and that is very unfair. It doesn’t make sense. I am not part of that case so I have my right to exercise my freedom of speech but speaking as a Nigerian, we should be passionate.”

It will be recalled that hearing in Kalu’s trial was stalled in November due to the absence of the former governor from court, leading to the revocation of his bail.

The human right activist added that Kanu went for surgery so the judge should have exercised some patience before revoking the bail. “What does it take for the court to send a spy team to the hospital to find out whether he was truly there or not. Why should a court revoke the bail of someone who is undergoing surgery, supposing the man has

information before he enters the surgery and die in the process, would the judge be happy is unfortunate,” he added.

He further blamed some set of Nigerians who are all over on social media condemning Karu chiefly because he is an Igbo man and is campaigning for Buhari.