Osun First Lady hosts children party with fanfare, charges kids to be obedient

The wife of Osun State Governor, Mrs Kafayat Oyetola has charged children in the state to be obedient and dutiful as she hosted the end of the year children party at the Government House in Osogbo, the state capital.

The Nigerian Voice reports that the Children drawn from all parts of the state attended the party which had the Deputy Governor, Mr Benedict Alabi and other top personalities including religious leaders in attendance.

The wife of the Governor expressed gratitude to God for His continued blessing of the children and the entire people of the state.

The First Lady said the event offered the opportunity to express gratitude to God for His grace. She commended mother and women in the state for their their support during the process that brought in the new administration in the state.

Mrs Oyetola charged parents not to relent in making efforts that would ensure proper upbringing and growth of their wards.

Her words, "Today, there are so many contending situations which challenge our desire to adequately care for our children."

"However, we must not relent in making efforts and we must realize that without making necessary sacrifice to deliberately ensure proper growth of our children, we may not expect a respite society in the future."

"Every form of growth and development requires sacrifice and we are the one in position to do that for our children", she added.

Speaking further, Osun First Lady said "Children, I urge u to be very obedient and dutiful in their learning in school. I urge you to engage yourselves actively with new innovations in learning. This will assist in making you fit into the technology driven society that is beginning to emerge."

Mrs Oyetola also advised the children to shun all forms of social vices and mischievous tendencies that could cause crisis for them and embarrass their family, the state or the nation. She urged them to imbibe the spirit of love and emulate good attitude.