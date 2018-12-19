Delta 2019: Full Blown Campaign To Begin In January --- Nwoko 

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, Vice Chairman of the Delta State Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Campaign Council, Prince Ned Nwoko, revealed that vigorous campaign would kick start from January 2019, revealing that the state governor, Dr lfeanyi Arthur Okowa is heads above his peers since 1999.

Speaking with newsmen yesterday while on a felicitation visit to the lyase of Asaba, Chief Patrick Onyeobi, the Pan Anioma icon and founder of the first Sports University in sub-Saharan Africa otherwise known as STARS University ldumuje-Ugboko in Aniocha north noted with satisfaction that Governor Okowa had performed creditably well in job creation, peace building , public-private sector partnerships but of immense visibility is the unprecedented road construction across the three senatorial districts of the state that has earned him the “road master”, tag.

The Anioma Legal luminary of international repute and doyen of the Paris club refunds that took Nigeria out of recession also stated that Anioma nation deserves a second term at Dennis Osadebay house Asaba come 2019 governorship election through Okowa’s emergence

While congratulating Deltans on the success recorded by team Delta who won the just concluded National Sports festival courtesy of the governor’s support to the team, Prince Nwoko, said Okowa deserves a “sports master” award.

He also described the lyase of Asaba Chief Patrick Onyeobi as a very strong pillar of support for the Asagba ln council adding that with Onyeobi s administrative experience garnered as Secretary to defunct Bendel State. Asaba was privileged to have him at a time like this holding forts in the absence of the Asagba.