Former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh Ambushed And Killed By Gunmen

Former Chief of Defence Staff Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh has been killed by unknown gunmen in Abuja.

He was going to Abuja this evening when he was attacked by gunmen and killed.

Nigerian Airforce spokesman Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola confirmed the death in a tweet this evening.

”It is with a heavy heart that I regretfully announce the unfortunate demise of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh, who died today, 18 Dec 2018, from gunshot wounds sustained when his vehicle was attacked while returning from his farm along Abuja-Keffi Road.

”On behalf officers, airmen and airwomen of the Nigerian Air Force, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Abubakar, commiserates with the family of the late former Chief of Defence Staff over this irreparable loss. We pray that the Almighty God grants his soul eternal rest” he tweeted.

The retired military officer, it was learnt, was travelling back to Abuja with his driver who was also shot with an unidentified man.

Badeh was born in Vimtim, a little town in Mubi Local Government Area of Adamawa state, into a family of peasant farmers. He attended Vimtim Primary School, Vimtim and went on to obtain his school certificate from Villanova Secondary School in 1976 before proceeding to the Nigerian Defence Academy. Alex Badeh was admitted into the Nigerian Defence Academy as a member of the 21 Regular Course on 3 January 1977, and was commissioned Pilot Officer on 3 July 1979.

He commenced his flying career at the 301 Flying Training School on the Bulldog Primary Trainer aircraft in 1979. Between 1981 and 1982 he attended the Undergraduate Pilot Training at Vance Air Force Base in the United States Air Force. He was at the 301 Flying Training School (FTS) as a squadron pilot and later became an instructor pilot on the Bull Dog and DO-228 aircraft.