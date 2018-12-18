Senator Buruji Kashamu Removed By Court of Appeal as Ogun PDP candidate

The Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan on Tuesday sacked Buruji Kashamu as the Ogun State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The development means Oladipupo Adebutu is the governorship candidate of the PDP in Ogun State.

PDP had sued the Adedayo Bayo-led faction to the Court of Appeal to challenge an earlier judgment by a lower court.

In the ruling, the panel, headed by Justice A.B. Bada, set aside the judgment of a Federal High Court in Abeokuta which held that Kashamu and those who emerged from his faction were the PDP candidates for the 2019 general election.

Justice H.S. Samani read the lead judgment. Also on the panel was Justice N. Okoronkwo.

They held that the rights of the appellants to a fair hearing were breached as they were not properly served when the case was heard at the lower court.