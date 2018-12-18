Jittery In Okowa, PDP Camps As Aggrieved APC Members Sheath Swords

There is palpable tension in the camps of the Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa and the state chapter of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), over fear of losing the governorship to the All Progressives Congress (APC), following indications that aggrieved members of the party have agreed to shift ground for the party to achieve maximum victory come 2019.

There was wild jubilation among PDP faithful in the state when aggrieved APC members approached the court to determine the outcome of the primaries conducted by the party where many alleged that they were cheated or denied their rights.

Also, a faction of the party led by Cyril Ogodo, approached the court to also decide who is the authentic chairman of the party but efforts made to reach him if he has agreed to work for the party following the move by the reconciliation committee, were abortive.

But there was a dramatic twist over the weekend when the Reconciliation Committee led by Sir Richard Odibo, after series of meetings may have achieved a landslide victory as it was gathered that one of the senatorial aspirants in Delta central, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, has accepted the party’s position and have agreed to work for the party.

Although, details are still sketchy, it was also learnt that a high powered delegation led by the Minister of state, Petroleum, Dr Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, among other bigwigs visited one of the governorship aspirants, Barr Victor Ochei, from Delta north on the need to accept the outcome of the primaries and the party’s governorship candidate, Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru.

Contacted for details, the Chief Press Secretary to the governorship aspirant, Nkem Osu, told our correspondent to call back at 2:00pm. However, when our correspondent put call across to him at the agreed time, his line was switched off.

But unconfirmed sources said before the 23 January 2019 the Court asked him to re-file his paper for hearing as the first one was knocked out over improper filing, the reconciliation move would have been perfected.

Also, APC state and Delta north leader, High Chief Hyacinth Enuha, told our correspondent that he has no issues with the party’s gubernatorial candidate but did not say if he has shifted ground for him.

Chief Enuha, who spoke through his media aide, Nnamdi Ofonye, said: “Chief Enuha is a party man. He is working with the National Reconciliation Committee and until they are done with crossing the Is and doting the Ts”, Enuha remains a strong proponent of the Anioma agenda, Ofonye said.

It was reliably learnt that majority of the aggrieved party members across the state have accepted to work for the victory of the party as their “archenemy” is the PDP that they want to oust out of power.

Okowa, had on 10th December 2018 told his lieutenants during the inauguration of the PDP Campaign Council that “I believe that Delta State is a PDP State, I believe that we have enough projects to campaign with, so those who are planning to rig elections should know that our votes must count”.

He also urged the campaign council to show humility and comradeship by reconciling with members who are aggrieved as a result of the primary election, emphasizing “this would bring about an all-inclusive campaign which will ensure favorable results for the party. If you go into the campaign with one mind, there is nothing that can stop us, there is a need for total reconciliation in our wards and local government areas” he asserted.

Okowa, who expressed fear over the 2019 gubernatorial election, urged party members not to underrate the strength of the opposition party, he pleaded with nonmembers of the council to also have active participation in campaign for the party in their various constituencies.

There was wild jubilation as the news of the APC reconciliation brought sweet savor to the hearts of Deltans who believed that the 20 years of PDP in Delta has little or nothing to show for it.

Ogboru, had earlier pledged his support for the Committee saying that great parties gives room for reconciliation.

Political gladiators in APC across the country have indicated strong interest in Delta for the party to take over power from PDP in the 2019 election, this it was gathered has sent panic to the camps of Okowa and the PDP.