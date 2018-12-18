Bama LG Chairman Distributes Blankets to Post Primary School Students

The Caretaker Chairman , Bama Local Government Area of Borno State, Alhaji Mohammed Tijjani, has distributed blankets to students of four secondary schools as harmattan hits the Sahara desert

It was gahthered that the LGC procured and dsitriibuted the item in compliance with the directive of the Borno State Government that all the LGCs Caretaker Committee should procured blankets and distribute to all post primary schools in their localities.

The schools that benefitted include Government Technical College Bama; Government Senior Science Secondary School Bama; Government Secondary School Kumshe and Government Secondary School Gulumba.

Distributing the blankets to the students, who are hosted at Government College Maiduguri due to security challenges in Bama Local Government Area, the chairman described education as the bedrock of every meaningful development while expressing his determination to continue to develop education in the area.

The Chairman also commended the principals of the schools for their understanding, patience, loyalty and dedication to duty while appealing to them not to relent in their efrforts in the rmanagenent of the schools effecetively.

Tijani further called on the indigenes of the local government area to support the government in its efforts to provide more dividends of democracy to the people.

The principals of the schools students expresses their appreciations ro the State Governor, Kashim Shettima and the LGC Caretaker Chairman for the gesture.