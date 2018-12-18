SHOW OF SHAME: Okowa’s Appointees Buy Wrappers, Fairly Used Clothes For Constituents

Two political appointees to the Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, have empowered their constituents with wrappers and fairly used clothes otherwise known as 'Okirika', ahead of the festive season.

The Commissioner for Housing, Architect Joseph Ogeh on Sunday gave the sum of N1, 000 and two wrappers each saying that the wrappers cost him millions of naira.

But a constituent Amour Udemude, who reacted to the empowerment on Facebook, said: “OGEH, this kind of your politics is obsolete and shameful when you can as well use this your "several millions of naira" to empower these women to own a petty business or and those who has already to boost theirs.........

“OGEH, nobody is playing politics of wrapper any more, you have made enough money in government, you were in the last administration as commissioner in DESOPADEC and now in the Okowa's administration as Housing Commissioner and in all of these years, you think empowering your community women with a wrapper of 1k2 each will make you a HERO or a "philanthropist" right........?

“You are doing all these just to curry votes for your "ogas" and later take the credit and rewarded with exalted positions and you continue to empower them with more wrappers........

“This was the kind of politics someone was playing in my community, buying wrappers for the women and those who refused to use theirs were fined 5k at the end the "WRAPPER MASTER" was rewarded with a "KOLA-NUT" contract of almost a billion naira which is now a controversial and substandard contract in my community.......

In another development, the state Chairman, Civil Service Commission, Chief Nkem Patience Okwuofu, had allegedly distributed fairly used clothes to youths and women of Obomkpa community in Ward 3, Aniocha north local government area of the State.

It was learnt that they have over the weekend been allegedly raining curses on a PDP chieftain and leader, Chief Okwuofu for shamefully presenting Okirika clothes and a bottle of Fanta each to youths and women of the area as empowerment.

Chief Okwuofu known as ‘Agunwanyi’ had gathered youths and women of her Ward for empowerment, thereby presenting to them, Okirika and other used clothes, a bottle of Fanta and water.