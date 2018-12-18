Ooni Felicitates With President Buhari At 76, Calls Him A Paragon Of Servant Leadership.

The Arole Oodua & Ooni Of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II Has Congratulated President Muhamadu Buhari Of The Federal Republic Of Nigeria on his 76th Birthday Anniversary.

Expressing His Congratulations To President Buhari On Monday In a Press Statement Signed By His Director Of Media & Public Affairs, Comrade Moses Olafare, Ooni Ogunwusi Described The President As a Paragon Of Servant Leadership Whose Legacy Will Be Too Legendary To Be Forgotten By The Present And Future Generations.

"Mr President, I Feel Proudly Delighted To Felicitate With You, With Your Family And With Nigerians Home And In Diaspora On This Special Day Of Your 76th Birthday Anniversary.

You Are Indeed a Paragon Of Selfless Servant Leadership Whose Sterling Contributions Have Undoubtedly Added Colossal values To Our Young Democracy.

"Your Impacted Inspirations Will Remain Indelible In The Minds Of The Present And Future Generations And Nigerians Will Forever Appreciate Your Legendary Legacy As a Great Leader Who Has Served Creditably Well.".

Ooni Ogunwusi Said.

Co-Chairman Of The Nitional Council Of Traditional Rulers Of Nigeria Added By Urging Nigerians To Always Support President Buhari With Prayers To Fully Succeed In Taking The Country To Greater Heights. Saying He Remain Very Worthy To Be Celebrated On Days Like This.

"We Should Always Support Him With Prayers So That His Leadership Which Has Always Meant Well For This Country Will Ultimately Succeed.

On Behalf Of The Good People Of The Kingdom Of Ile-Ife And On Behalf The Entire House Oduduwa Worldwide, I Wish Sound Health And Long Life For Mr President As He Clocks 76 today. May His Tomorrows Bring More Meritorious Service To Our Country Nigeria". Ooni Added.

Signed:

Comrade Moses Olafare,

Director, Media & Public Affairs,

Ooni's Palace.