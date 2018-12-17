Status of Contestants for the 2018 MOSOP National Exco Elections
Find below, the status of contestants for the 2018 MOSOP national executive committee elections..
President
|
Name
|
Remarks
|
Mr. Lazarus Tamana
|
Cleared
|
Barr. Naabulobari Nwin Naazigha-Lue
|
Not Cleared
|
Chief Elder Fortune Okwa Chujor
|
Not cleared
|
Mr. Fegalo Nsuke
|
Cleared
Deputy President
|
Oluji Bartholomew Oolaa
|
Cleared
Secretary General
|
Deacon Monday Ziinu
|
Cleared
|
Amb. Fidency Legborsi Tor-Ue
|
Cleared
Publicity Secretary
|
Mr. Lezor Lenu Mosos
|
Cleared
Financial Secretary
|
Mr. Barinordum Ke-Eeh
|
Cleared
Assistant Secretary
|
Mr. Alex Akori
|
Cleared
Treasurer
|
Mr. Benjamin Dinee
|
Cleared
National exco elections hold as follows:
Date: Wednesday, December 19, 2018
Time: 10.00am prompt
Venue:: MOSOP Secretariat, Peace and Freedom Center, Bori
Signed:
Chief Emmanuel Nkala
Chairman. 2018 Electoral Committee