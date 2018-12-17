TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Status of Contestants for the 2018 MOSOP National Exco Elections

By MOSOP Ogoniland
Find below, the status of contestants for the 2018 MOSOP national executive committee elections..

President

Name

Remarks

Mr. Lazarus Tamana

Cleared

Barr. Naabulobari Nwin Naazigha-Lue

Not Cleared

Chief Elder Fortune Okwa Chujor

Not cleared

Mr. Fegalo Nsuke

Cleared

Deputy President

Oluji Bartholomew Oolaa

Cleared

Secretary General

Deacon Monday Ziinu

Cleared

Amb. Fidency Legborsi Tor-Ue

Cleared

Publicity Secretary

Mr. Lezor Lenu Mosos

Cleared

Financial Secretary

Mr. Barinordum Ke-Eeh

Cleared


Assistant Secretary

Mr. Alex Akori

Cleared

Treasurer

Mr. Benjamin Dinee

Cleared

National exco elections hold as follows:
Date: Wednesday, December 19, 2018
Time: 10.00am prompt
Venue:: MOSOP Secretariat, Peace and Freedom Center, Bori

Signed:
Chief Emmanuel Nkala
Chairman. 2018 Electoral Committee


