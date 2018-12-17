Status of Contestants for the 2018 MOSOP National Exco Elections

Find below, the status of contestants for the 2018 MOSOP national executive committee elections..

President

Name Remarks Mr. Lazarus Tamana Cleared Barr. Naabulobari Nwin Naazigha-Lue Not Cleared Chief Elder Fortune Okwa Chujor Not cleared Mr. Fegalo Nsuke Cleared

Deputy President

Oluji Bartholomew Oolaa Cleared

Secretary General

Deacon Monday Ziinu Cleared Amb. Fidency Legborsi Tor-Ue Cleared

Publicity Secretary

Mr. Lezor Lenu Mosos Cleared

Financial Secretary

Mr. Barinordum Ke-Eeh Cleared



Assistant Secretary

Mr. Alex Akori Cleared

Treasurer

Mr. Benjamin Dinee Cleared

National exco elections hold as follows:

Date: Wednesday, December 19, 2018

Time: 10.00am prompt

Venue:: MOSOP Secretariat, Peace and Freedom Center, Bori

Signed:

Chief Emmanuel Nkala

Chairman. 2018 Electoral Committee