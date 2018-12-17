Macaulay Bags Isoko Man Of The Year Par Excellence Award

For his poise and efforts towards the development of the Isoko nation, former Secretary to Delta State Government (SSG), Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay, has bagged an award as ‘Isoko Man of The Year Par Excellence’ Award.

Presented by the 'Isoko Man Of The Year Awards Group' during its maiden edition which was held at Eboh Hotel, Oleh, the administrative headquarters of Isoko south local government council, the award, according to the organizers, is most informed by his contribution to the sociopolitical development of the Isoko nation.

Receiving the award, Chairman, Macaulay Media Vanguard (MMV), Mr Iteveh Ekpokpobe, who represented Macaulay, dedicated the award to persons who continually believe and work towards the development of Isoko.

According to the former SSG, the development of Isoko nation should be a top most priority interest to every Isokos above their personal interest.

Macaulay, who used the medium to sue for peaceful coexistence amongst the people, stressed the need for family units to ensure firm grip on the issue of morality especially as it concerns the grooming of their wards and children.

While condemning the spate of ritual killings allegedly perpetuated by internet fraudsters aka 'yahoo boys', Macaulay preached against the drive for quick wealth which he said is fast becoming rife.

He commended the organizers for deeming him fit for the award adding that it would spur him to avail more towards the development of Isoko nation.