Court Remands Elozino’s Killers In Ogwashi-Uku Prison

A magistrate court sitting in Asaba, has remanded the murders of Elozino Joshualia Ogege, the 300 level Mass Communication student of Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, killed by suspected yahoo boys in Ogwashi-Uku prison.

The Court preside over by Helen Okonkwo, Monday after assumption of jurisdiction, remanded four of the suspects Enaike Onoriode, 23 years, Nwosisi Benedict Uche, 34 years, Macaulay Desmond Oghenemaro, 32 years, Ojokojo Robinson Obajero, the suspected native doctor, 63 years in Ogwashi-Uku prison while Emese Odiri, an underage who is 16 years was remanded in Sapele Remand Home following a plea from the complainant.

The complainant F.N. Odunna (O/C) legal who represented the Nigerian Police Force, Delta State Command, in a motion filed 17th December 2018, prayed the court to remand the suspects at the Ogwashi-Uku prison pending legal advice from the office of the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.

He also prayed that the court should direct the registrar to forward the case file to the office of the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice to enable the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP), could look into the case file for legal advice.

After granting the prayers of the complainant, she then adjourned the case to 31st December 2018.

Speaking with newsmen, head of the legal team representing Isoko Advancement Network (IAN), and the deceased family, Barr. Uche Efenedo, hinted that what happened today was basically a remand proceeding.

“The nature of the charges are all capital offenses, they all carry death penalty. This is a magistrate court; it has no jurisdiction to try this case. What we came to do is to assume jurisdiction, as it is the high court that has the jurisdiction to try this case. First of all, they would get “Assumption of Jurisdiction” to properly remand them in prison while the case file is transferred to the office of the Attorney-General for legal advice before the case is transferred to the high court.

“This one would be different, I assure you there would be fast, the fact that the matter has left the Police to the court show this is one of the fastest considering the time. The matter is going to the office of the Attorney General of the State and I know it would not take time and the case would be properly arraigned at an appropriate high court”, he added.