New twists in OAU sex-for-mark scandal as Prof Akindele pleads guilty in court

Bags six years jail term for demanding for sex from student

There was a new twist to the case against a lecturer of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife, Professor Richard Akindele today as he pleaded guilty at the Federal High Court in Osogbo.

Akindele was arraigned in the court by Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission; (ICPC) for attempting to have sex with one of his students, Miss Monica Osagie in exchange for mark in his course.

The Nigeria Voice recall that after being disengaged from the services of the university, the ICPC dragged Akindele to the Federal High Court and the court remanded him in prison.

At the resumed hearing today, the prosecutor, Shogunle Adenekan told the court that all parties in the matter have reach plea bargain for a suspended sentence for the accused person.

The judge adjourned the case for few hours and proceeded on recess. When the judge returned from his recess, the fate of Akindele was determined.

The Federal High Court in Osogbo, Osun State today sentenced the Obafemi Awolowo University lecturer, Professor Richard Akindele to six years jail term after pleading guilty of the allegation of sex-for-mark allegation against him.

Akindele was arraigned the court by Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission; (ICPC) for attempting to have sex with one of his students, Miss Monica Osagie in exchange for mark in his course.

Justice Maurine Onyetenu while ruling on the case said it was necessary to punish the Professor to serve as deterrent to other lecturers. The judge sentenced Akindele to six years imprisonment.