Nuj Borno Council Frowns At Emergence Of Thuggery, Eligible Voters Apathy, Plight Of Pensioners

The Borno State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has frowned at the emergence of political party thugs and their activities in the state despite all the sensitization and advocacy against political thuggery by government and INEC.

It also called on various political parties to ensure proper discipline of their youth wings in order to curtail political thuggery and evils of hate speeche and fake news.

The Union called on the Borno state government to meet up with its promises on issue of delay and non payment of retiree's by ensuring prompt payment of pensions and gratuity to alleviate the suffering of retirees.

This was part of the communiqué issued by the State Secretary of the Council, Malam Mohammed Ibrahim at the end of the Congress meeting held at the NUJ Press Center, Thursday last week where the Union also called on Borno state government to step up intervention programs and projects for safe and dignified return as well as settlement of the IDPs back to their host communities.

The Congress of the NUJ equally stressed the need for more synergy between security agencies and journalists in order to ensure prompt and balanced reporting of the security situation in the state.

Chairman of the NUJ Borno Council , Malam Baba Sheikh Haruna who presided over the meeting that deliberated extensively on wide range of issues affecting the nation and state further frowned at the persistent apathy of most eligible voters to collect their PVCs, as this action may disenfranchise them in the forthcoming general elections.

The NUJ Congress also expressed displeasure with the slow pace of the issuance of the National Identity Card by the issuing authority, NIMC.

It also sympathised with the management of University of Maiduguri and ICRC over the loss of its students and staff while calling on all journalists to be professional in their reportage to check the spread of fake news.