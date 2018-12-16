Delta South 2019: Uduaghan, Ogboru, others take Delta APC campaign to God

Immediate-past governor of Delta State and All Progressives Congress 2019 Delta South senatorial candidate, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, has said that one of the ways to win election was by dedicating the electioneering process to God, especially through praises.

Dr. Uduaghan made this assertion on Sunday at an inter-denominational service organized to dedicate the APC 2019 general elections campaigns in Delta State into the hands of God Almighty at Rainbow Christian Assembly, Warri, Delta State.

Speaking on behalf of the party, Dr. Uduaghan said, “One secret of victory (including election victory) is praising God."

The former governor traced the events that led to his joining the progressive fold. He said that when two opposite battle leaders are now on the same side, it is easy to predict victory.

“Political battles are not easy. Personally, I do not neglect the place of prayer in everything that I do. That is why we have come here as a party to dedicate our campaigns to God.

“Though the process of the primaries were not easy, we thank God that He saw us through our turbulent time. We have come to God to dedicate our campaigns to God and ask him to give us the spirit of unity. We want to assure the church and Delta State that as a party, the welfare of the people will be our priority and we shall bring about innovations to governance.”

Other APC chieftains at the event included the chairman of the party in Delta State, Jones Erue, governorship candidate, Great Ovedje Ogboru and Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, amongst others.