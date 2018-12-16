Residents fleeing homes as troops engage Boko Haram Terrorists near Maiduguri

Dozens of villagers are fleeing homes as suspected Boko Haram terrorists are currently attacking civilians at the outskirts of Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, Cjtf said

The military are currently engaging insurgents as deafening sounds beclouds the city. This has been ongoing since about 5:20pm at Maiborinti in Molai general area near Maiduguri. Sounds of gun shots can be heard while eye witness account states that houses are being set on fire by the boko haram terrorists.

Dozens of fleeing residents are currently taking refugees at Molai, about 3 kilometres away from the epicenter of Insurgents.

" troops are in gun battle with insurgents, as many civilians are currently fleeing for their homes now, Maiborinti village is under attack as I am speaking to you, the smoke can be seen in Molai. However, military hardwares and vehicles are see moving towards the area. It is getting dark now." Cjtf sources said.

Both the Nigeria Police and Military are yet to make any official statement in respect of the attack as at the time of going to the press.

Similarly, it was also gathered Sunday evening that the BHTs were terrorising Jiddari Polo area of the Maiduguri metropolis but no casualty has been reported yet.