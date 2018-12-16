Ann Lauds Khadijah Abdullahi-iya's Performance At The Vice Presidential Debate

The Alliance for New Nigeria congratulates its vice presidential candidate, Hajia Khadijah Abdullahi-Iya on her brilliant performance at the 2019 Vice Presidential Debate which took place on Friday, December 14th, 2018.

The party says Khadijah Abdullahi-Iya performed beyond expectation despite the almost impromptu notice of the debate. She displayed a great sense of understanding of issues bedevilling the nation's economy.

The ANN were very proud of her very clever responses to questions that centered around the economy, on subsidy and how politics has for many years been the enemy of Nigeria's positive change.

The party lauded her efforts towards affirming the position that the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) is the most credible alternative to the APC and PDP, two parties that have successfully brought Nigeria to its current ruins.

The party asked that Nigerians consider their decision in 2019, as encapsulated by their vice presidential candidate, whether they want more of the last 4years or a departure from it.

Hajia Khadijah Abdullahi-Iya

The Alliance for New Nigeria decried the slavery and sufferings that godfathers and cabals in politics have brought on the common Nigerian citizen and ask that Nigerians vote ANN as it's the only party that can deliver a New Nigeria where opportunities abound for all.

The party says they are ready for the Presidential debate which has been scheduled for the 19th of January 2019 and that it hopes to convince Nigerians that they have a credible alternative to vote for outside the APC and PDP which are two sides of the same bad coin.

Signed:

National Publicity Secretary