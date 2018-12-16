Cardinal John Onaiyekan, Bishop Mathew Kukah, Others Present At Charlyboy's Wedding in Abuja [PHOTOS]

Maverick entertainer and rights activist, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charlyboy, has formally tied the knot with his American wife, Diane, after 40 years of marriage.

Charlyboy, who has earlier stirred reactions after he announced he was divorcing, exchanged marriage vows on Saturday evening at the Chapel of Sisters of Jesus the Redeemer Catholic Church in Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The low-keyed wedding was officiated by the outspoken Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Dioceses, Bishop Mathew Kukah, and had in attendance close friends and relatives of the couple, including the aged mother of Charlyboy.

Maverick entertainer and rights activist, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charlyboy, has formally tied the knot with his American wife, Diane, after 40 years of marriage.

Charlyboy, who has earlier stirred reactions after he announced he was divorcing, exchanged marriage vows on Saturday evening at the Chapel of Sisters of Jesus the Redeemer Catholic Church in Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The low-keyed wedding was officiated by the outspoken Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Dioceses, Bishop Mathew Kukah, and had in attendance close friends and relatives of the couple, including the aged mother of Charlyboy.

The Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Diocese, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, was also in attendance among some other clergymen.

Onaiyekan, in his exhortation, hailed the couple for staying together for over four decades.

He, however, urged them to be committed to their marriage vows by showing mutual love, understanding and respect for each other.

”I specially congratulate Charles and his wife for this Godly decision, and I pray God to keep them together.”

On why he decided to get married, Charlyboy told NAN that he and his wife decided to wed in church to honour his aged mother who had been ‘pleading that we do the right thing’.

He told NAN that he got married as a teenager in 1974, and secured divorced after the union produced one child.

”This is not that kind of marriage with fanfare; I am doing it to please my aged mother and meet certain demands of the society.

”She has been pleading that we do the right thing, saying this is the woman I have been living with for 40 years.

”We have been following through with the process of annulment of my last marriage, and my former wife who has since remarried cooperated very well, and then in 2017, the marriage was formally annulled.

”My mother actually got the wife for me at the age of 19 because I was a little rascally with women as a young man; she thinks it would curb my sexual excesses,” he said.

Charlyboy, who is 67 years, has nine children from different women, and has 16 grandchildren.