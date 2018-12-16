2018 Port Harcourt International Trade Fair: Phccima President Urges Investors To Take Advantage Of Enormous Potentials In Rivers State

President of Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Chief Nabil Saleh has urged investors to take advantage of the enormous potentials for that abound in Rivers State to take their business to the next level.

The PHCCIMA helmsman made this assertion while reading his welcome address at the 14th edition of Port Harcourt International Trade Fair 2018 holding in Isaac Boro Park, Port Harcourt. Hear him: "On behalf of the executives, elected council and the entire membership of Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, I welcome you all to the 14th edition of Port Harcourt International Trade Fair 2018, with the Theme: “Encouraging Indigenous Production While Maintaining Global Relationships”. This theme is apt as it particularly recognizes and encourages active indigenous participation in creating a viable economic growth for Nigeria”.

According to him, Rivers State presents a natural attraction for investors, both indigenous and foreign, owing to its status as the ‘Treasure Base of the Nation’,commercial nerve center of the oil and gas industry in Nigeria, and a State with an economy hugely diversified. Chief Nabil Saleh explained that the investment climate is quite conducive, with a market vast with good,

friendly and innovative people, an atmosphere of peace, availability of qualified manpower in technical, managerial and other areas of labor requirements.The PHCCIMA helmsman expressed joy in acknowledging the fact that Rivers State government has shown commitment to work closely with the business community through the commencement of tax harmonization.

Hear him: I wish to use this opportunity to urge more investors to take advantage of the enormous potentials that abound in Rivers State. Bring your investments to Rivers State and be part of the community of investors who are happy to be here, I assure you, your investments are safe.I also urge companies and enterprises who are not yet members of PHCCIMA to hasten to become members, and of course enjoy the unending benefits of membership”, he was quoted as saying.He welcomed the exhibitors and participants assuring them of bountiful sales, security, emergency medicals and of course colour and funfair in the duration of the trade fair.

Chairman of the occasion and Chairman Rivers State Civil Service Commission, Chief Oris Onyiri in his remark said the government cannot function effectively without the participation of the Organized Private Sector, this according to him is why the Rivers State Government will continue to partner with the chamber to achieve the state economic objective. He congratulated the new executives led by Chief Nabil Saleh, commending his administration for opting to take the huge responsibility of sustaining the trade fair momentum via organizing the 14th edition of the international trade fair. The NACCIMA President, IyalodeAlaba Lawson was represented by the National Publicity Secretary of NACCIMA, and former PHCCIMA President, Dr (Sir) Amaopusenibo Vincent Furo. In her speech, she lauded PHCCIMA for sustaining the momentum, and for the recurring success story of the Port Harcourt International Trade Fairs. This according to him is a strong pointer that Rivers State is safe for business and investment. He congratulated the new executives and advised them to work assiduously for the overall benefit of the entire membership.

The Assistant Comptroller General of Customs, zone C, Sanusi Umar, represented by A/C B.T Ivara said the regional custom body will continue to provide a platform to facilitate trade and access for import and export business to thrive.On her part, the South-South Coordinator of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, Azuka Ikejiofor said the trade fair will afford NEPC the opportunity to identify new innovations that will support the zero-oil plan. According to her, all countries are going back to the drawing board to find a substitute for oil, with a view to brace up to the challenges ahead, as she assured that the body will continue to work closely with PHCCIMA as a veritable partner.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Rivers state, Zacchaeus Adango Ph.D., represented by the Director of the office, Blessing Uriri expressed excitement to be invited for the opening ceremony, according to him is an ample avenue beyond issues of the legal profession to encourage networking and open new frontiers of opportunities. He assured that this invite has opened channels that will facilitate his office and PHCCIMA to work closely.

The 1st deputy president of PHCCIMA and Chairman of the Trade Fair Organising Committee, Chief Mike Elechi took the vote of thanks where he expressed gratitude to all who graced the opening ceremony, he assured them that the trade fair will continue to experience growth and will enhance stimulation of the Rivers economy. Conspicuously present at the event were our dynamic 2nd Deputy President, Dr. Chinyere Nwoga, Treasurer, Engr. Tony Nwogbo, Financial Secretary, Arc. Hanson Oyet-Ille, Publicity Secretary, Mrs. Mercy Abu Bello, Elected Council Members, Pst Uche Onochie, and Engr Godwin Etim. Also present were former presidents; Elder Dr. Hyke Ochia, Engr. Emeka Unachukwu, one time Chairman of Port Harcourt International Trade Fair, Surv. Emmanuel Ogbonda, Representative of Standard Organization of Nigeria, Corporate Affairs Commission, National Association of Small Scale Industries (NASSI), valued PHCCIMA members, Director General and staff of the Chamber