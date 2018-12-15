Fayose's aide slams Fayemi over invasion of church with APC miscreants

Media Aide to Mr. Ayodele Fayose, the immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Lere Olayinka has berated the State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) for invading the Cathedral Church, Ado Ekiti today, with miscreants ostensibly to attack the former Governor and his entourage.

Olayinka said it was funny that Fayemi's response to the overwhelming reception Fayose received yesterday in Ikere and Ado Ekiti when he returned to the State exactly two months after he left was to arrange miscreants to invade the house of God where the wedding ceremony of the daughter of Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe was being held.

In a release issued in Ado Ekiti on Saturday, Olayinka, who thanked Ekiti people for their continuous demonstration of love towards Fayose, added that; "Rather than sending less than 15 miscreants to the house of God to boo Fayose, Fayemi should either face the reality of his rejection by the people or engage in actions that will make the people to love him."

He said the miscreants attempted to carry out their assignment of booing Fayose and calling him unprintable names but their voice was overwhelmed as hundreds of people hailed the former governor as he entered the church.

"Even if the governor and his party of thugs do not regard the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, shouldn't they have at least accorded the dignitaries who came from far and near to honour the revered monarch respect by keeping their miscreants away from the church?

"And rather than achieving their sinister aim, Fayose entered the church amidst loud ovation and this should get Fayemi and his men to begin to ask themselves what they have done wrong instead of adding more salts to the injury of their rejection by the people," he said.

The former governor's spokesman also accused the State governor of sponsoring a faction of the Drivers' Unions to block the front of a motor-park along Ado - Ikere road to attack Fayose yesterday, not knowing that he had already entered Ado Ekiti.

He said "Ekiti people will continue to love Fayose because he served them well and most importantly, he never distanced himself from them, counseling Fayemi to submit himself to the authority of the people by acting as their servant instead of his present display of power arrogance."