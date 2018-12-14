The Vice Presidential Debate: Commentaries From Nigerians

Five Vice Presidential candidates contesting in the 2019 election engaged in a debate which was put together by the Nigerian Election Debate Group, NEDG, and the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria, BON.

The parties represented were: Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Young Progressives Party (YPP).

Those who participated were:

1) Yemi Osinbajo (APC)

2) Peter Obi (PDP)

3) Umma Getso (YPP)

4) Alhaji Abdulganiyu Galadima (ACPN)

5) Khadijah Abdullahi-Iya (ANN)

Their responses and opinions drew mixed reactions from Nigerians.

Here are some, as curated from Twitter:

@4eyedmonk: Here is my take away: Peter Obi is an expert on China issues. Yemi Osinbajo is an expert on running a government. The other 3 are experts on participating in the Olympics.

@AdemolaVictorTv: Peter Obi vs Prof Yemi Osinbajo should actually switch and be Presidental Candidates while Atiku and Buhari should be their vice.

@DemolaRewaju: Lol, Osinbajo’s face whenever Peter Obi is talking looks like he’s thinking: “These are the brilliant ideas I told Muhammadu to let us implement but his 1983 policies won’t let us be great. Sigh.” All in all: Osinbajo is looking increasingly deflated – low energy.

@CallMeGozie: Who is watching the VP campaign debate., Peter Obi came with facts and figures. osibanjo came with blame and complain. The women deserve some accolades.

@Mr_JAGs: VP dropped figures and dropped the Source as “World Bank”…. Peter Obi has dropped several figures tonight without a single source….

@KwajiMusa1: If Osinbajo is fair to this country, he should vote Peter Obi

@kolaayodele: I don’t believe the @PeterObi figure of 2million cars. We need to cross check other figures he was dropping.

@FemiEnoch: I thought they’re meant to have debrief the candidates before the debate. The rest of the VP’s just made Osinbajo and Peter Obi superstars.

@almedida: To be candid and sincere, I will rather stick with APC, cos even the PDP don’t really have any fantastic plan. They only capitalizing on APC shortcomings. Nothing special was really spelled out by Peter Obi to offer Nigerians.

@waleolaN:Nigerians are tired of hearing the weak 16 years lies. Osibajo forgot about Lagos. He also didnt remember @PeterObi wasn’t even in the PDP then. The Lagos that the professor was part of is still a mess.

@_Mikeudo: I was expecting to hear more from Peter Obi, on restructuring and most importantly their plans for SS/SE Nigeria. Man didn’t touch on key issues.

@gopcy: You see those folks who are attacking Peter Obi for reeling out figures are same folks when they were in school, you try to explain dy/dx to them & they just tell you to go straight to the answer. They just get scared when they see complex numbers. We eat numbers & shit facts!