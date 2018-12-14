Delta Assembly Passes N27, 585 Billion Supplementary Appropriation Bill 

Barely 29 days to the end of 2018, the Delta State House of Assembly (DTHA), has passed a supplementary appropriation bill of N27.585 billion for the 2018 fiscal year.

The amendment bill as passed during the plenary Tuesday, December 11, 2018, increased the 2018 budget size from its original N308.888 billion to N336.474 billion.

The amended recurrent expenditure is from N147.273 billion to N164.011 billion while amended Capital Expenditure is from N161.614 billion to N172.462 billion.

The bill as presented and passed according to the Majority Leader, Hon. Tim Owhefere, is aimed at supplementing and reordering specific subheads of the recurrent revenue, personnel cost, overhead coast, consolidated revenue fund charges and capital expenditure.

A notice of motion for the bill titled Delta State Supplementary Appropriation Bill, 2018 was moved by the Majority Leader, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and seconded by member representing Isoko South II, Hon. Johnson Erijo.

Seconded reading of the bill was immediate, following the recommendation of the Chairman, House Committee on Business, Rules and Legal matters, Hon. Rueben Izeze.

Thereafter, the Majority Leader moved for suspension of Order 7, rules 77, 78, 79 and 90 of the house rules to enable the house read the bill for the second and third time and was seconded by Hon. Daniel Mayuku.

In this lieu, the Majority Leader, Hon. Tim Owhefere moved that the bill be read for a third time and passed. The motion was seconded by member representing Oshimili South, Hon. Peter Onwusanya.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori commended the house for the passage of the supplementary bill, saying that the law when signed would ensure ample financial room for contractors handling various projects across the state to return to site.